Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $3,978,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 57,609 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.