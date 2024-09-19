Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.76

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$114.76 and last traded at C$110.78, with a volume of 992481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.91.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$105.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.3998976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.10%.

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total transaction of C$2,269,800.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

