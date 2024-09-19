Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded at UBS Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.3998976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total transaction of C$2,269,800.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

