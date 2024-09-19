Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.40

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1933301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of £54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

