Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Short Interest Down 9.1% in August

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $11,249,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aimei Health Technology during the first quarter worth about $5,483,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

AFJK opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Aimei Health Technology has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

