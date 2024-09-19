Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,562,200 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 15,841,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.2 days.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

ACDVF opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.