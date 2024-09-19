Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.51

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Air China Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 266.67 and a beta of 0.31.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.