Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 466.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

APD stock opened at $287.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.10 and its 200-day moving average is $258.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $301.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

