Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:APD opened at $287.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $301.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

