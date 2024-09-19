Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $72,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,501,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,685,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
