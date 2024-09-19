Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,332 shares of company stock valued at $67,263,009. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

