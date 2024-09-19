Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $122.42 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $17,155,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,029,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,933,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,332 shares of company stock valued at $67,263,009. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

