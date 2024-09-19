AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.94

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $4.01. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

