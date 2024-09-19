AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 30,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 19,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.44.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 million during the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

