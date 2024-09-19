Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.62

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.62 ($20.69) and traded as low as €15.74 ($17.48). Aixtron shares last traded at €16.03 ($17.81), with a volume of 665,862 shares traded.

Aixtron Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

