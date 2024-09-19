Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

