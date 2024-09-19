Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $106,684.76 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $106,684.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 485,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,663. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

