Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Decreased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,066,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 645,971 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $126,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

