Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1,076.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

AGI stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

