Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.66

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.66 and last traded at C$27.50, with a volume of 1212195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.11.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4766404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total value of C$567,150.78. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total transaction of C$567,150.78. Insiders have sold a total of 80,910 shares of company stock worth $2,060,405 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

