Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.60

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 33462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AD.UN
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.