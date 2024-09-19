Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Alector stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Alector has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $67,958.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $35,609.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $286,013. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 211.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

