Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after buying an additional 84,479 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

ARE stock opened at $123.86 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

