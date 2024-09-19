Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $14.16

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $12.81. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 287,405 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $827.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

