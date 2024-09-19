Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.17.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ATD traded up C$0.38 on Thursday, reaching C$75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 380,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$68.93 and a twelve month high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0335958 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.