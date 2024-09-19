Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Allegion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.
Allegion Price Performance
Shares of ALLE stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $146.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
