AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,935,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $110.19 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

