AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

