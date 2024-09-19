AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Has $23.01 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.7% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,782,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,322 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,831,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $84.11 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

