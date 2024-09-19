AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $384.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.