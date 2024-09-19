AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.2% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RTX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,347,000 after acquiring an additional 417,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $118.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

