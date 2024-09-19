AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $399.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

