Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.58

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 59268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Allianz
Allianz Trading Up 1.6 %
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allianz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.