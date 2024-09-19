Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.58

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 59268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Allianz Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allianz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

