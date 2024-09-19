Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Allianz Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
