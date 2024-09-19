Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.33 million, a PE ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 2.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.