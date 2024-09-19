Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.33 million, a PE ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

