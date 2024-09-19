Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,920.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,920 ($25.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($25.10). Alpha FX Group shares last traded at GBX 1,920 ($25.36), with a volume of 6,415 shares.

Alpha FX Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £810.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,920 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,920.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.