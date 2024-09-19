ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2134 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 13,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $29.73.
About ALPS Active REIT ETF
