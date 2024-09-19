ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2134 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 13,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $29.73.

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

