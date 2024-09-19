ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 1,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $32.59.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
