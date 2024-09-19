alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.20

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €6.20 ($6.89) and last traded at €5.70 ($6.33), with a volume of 226665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €3.66 ($4.07).

alstria office REIT Stock Up 55.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

