Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $596.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
