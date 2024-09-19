AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Sells $25,787.43 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $25,787.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,096.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,612 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $22,672.48.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $24,518.25.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $23,306.76.

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

AlTi Global Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $535.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

