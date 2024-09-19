Altice USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,692 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 143% compared to the average volume of 2,339 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $46,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 232.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

