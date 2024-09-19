Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $20.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

