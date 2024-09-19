AltraVue Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,691,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 396,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 112,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 80,818 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $485,632.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $142,028.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,903 shares of company stock valued at $756,227 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSI Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

LYTS opened at $15.68 on Thursday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.