AltraVue Capital LLC Has $16.53 Million Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,450 shares during the period. SIGA Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 3.05% of SIGA Technologies worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

