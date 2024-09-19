AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the quarter. Winmark accounts for about 5.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $51,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Winmark by 9.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Winmark by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 27,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $373.03 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $330.25 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company.

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

