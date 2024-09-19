AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 31,240 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,240 shares during the period. Concrete Pumping makes up 1.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 4.52% of Concrete Pumping worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

