Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.42 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 1,630,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,183,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

