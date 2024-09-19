Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,288 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after buying an additional 189,226 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 132.1% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 63,173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

